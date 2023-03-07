export default defineType({ name: 'product', title: 'Products', type: 'document', icon: IconPackage, description: 'A product that is available for rent', fields: [ defineField({ name: 'name', title: 'Name', type: 'string', description: 'The name of the product', validation: (Rule) => Rule.required() }), defineField({ name: 'description', title: 'Description', type: 'string', description: 'The description of the product' }), defineField({ name: 'sku', title: 'SKU', type: 'string', description: 'The SKU of the product' }), defineField({ name: 'category', title: 'Category', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'category' }], description: 'The category of the product', validation: (Rule) => Rule.required() }), defineField({ name: 'properties', title: 'Properties', type: 'object', description: 'The properties of the product', fields: [ { name: 'color', type: 'reference', description: 'The color of the product', to: [{ type: 'color' }] }, { name: 'material', type: 'reference', description: 'The material of the product', to: [{ type: 'material' }] }, { name: 'style', type: 'reference', description: 'The style of the product', to: [{ type: 'style' }] }, { name: 'size', description: 'The size of the product', type: 'string' } ] }), ..... defineField({ name: 'slug', title: 'Slug', type: 'slug', description: 'The slug for the product', options: { source: 'name' }, validation: (Rule) => Rule.required() }) ], })