Hello User! Sorry for the slow response here! I will share some more insights (about bandwidth etc.) with you later.Indeed in-studio requests do not count against bandwidth, only request being done from outside the studio are counted.My gut feeling tells me tho, that you have either or all of these things causing in-studio requests being counted:• Maybe You are using the front-end configured client in the studio, not the client passed down in the contexts (like the configContext or in the structure) or through the useClient hookDefinite reasons I can see the logs:• Images being requested in their original quality and not optimised• On the 22nd of Jan you also downloaded a lot (if not all) images from Sanity in their original quality and size thats basically the most effective culprit…You can have a look yourself. All request urls with sanity tags at the end do not count against your BW, So filter them out.One day I added in particular is Jan 22 just to let you see how those things look in detail.In general your ways forward: optimising Images (use the image-url package and use the amazing image pipeline we offer) and I would also implement some static sites and using the API CDN if you have a lot of trafficWe have some amazing guides and docs on our site and you can check your front-end frameworks docs for more as well … Hope that helps!