how are people managing staging vs production datasets? is there an easy way to push a staging dataset to production?

Last updated: Oct 3, 2020

Oct 2, 2020, 8:49 PM

What would be the use case for that 😄 Normally staging is just for testing/previewing. Data on production is always the source of truth

Oct 2, 2020, 8:55 PM

I can see why you'd wanna copy production data over to staging though

Oct 2, 2020, 8:55 PM

i mean depends on how your team/co use staging.. in this case the client wants to use staging to update content and circulate internally for approval before going live

Oct 2, 2020, 8:56 PM

they could obviously just replicate the changes in production when they're ready

Oct 2, 2020, 8:57 PM

probably better

Oct 2, 2020, 8:57 PM

Mike - sounds like content workflows are a much better fit for that vs having two separate data sources. They can run through an edit stage, and even preview before pushing it live.

Oct 2, 2020, 9:00 PM

Aah forgot about that, good one 😄 https://www.sanity.io/docs/custom-workflows

Oct 2, 2020, 9:01 PM

will definitely look at this thanks y'all

Oct 2, 2020, 9:57 PM
Oct 3, 2020, 10:12 AM

