// client.js import sanityClient from '@sanity/client' export default sanityClient({ projectId: 'your-project-id', // you can find this in sanity.json dataset: 'production', // or the name you chose in step 1 useCdn: true // `false` if you want to ensure fresh data })

Hi, is there a clean way to access the environment variables in sanity.json from next.js? I'm going off of the Next.js blog tutorial: https://www.sanity.io/blog/build-your-own-blog-with-sanity-and-next-js and would like to configure the client to use environment variables in sanity.json.The tutorial says to copy what's in sanity.json (below). But I'd like the deployed version in production to know to use the production data set. I'm outside of the studio dir and therefore am not running sanity start or sanity build. I'm deploying using Netlify