How to Add an Image to a Payload
I am able to send some data to sanity via this https://www.sanity.io/docs/js-client and the create function I want to add an image, it is by url this is what I have so far
.create({ _type: "products", name: payload.data.object.name, sku: payload.data.object.id, price: payload.data.object.price, image: payload.data.object.images[0], })
Is
payload.data.object.images[0]a URL?If so you need to upload that file to sanity first then use the returned object as your
imagedata. Here's an example https://www.sanity.io/guides/guide-importing-data-from-external-sources#importing-assets-images-and-files-e6b7d1e8a150
ok thanks that's the case I will try this out
Content has invalid type: sanity.imageAsset
{ "_id": "image-9b609eb04af8b75c6d445c802ddaed1364893564-371x757-png", "_type": "sanity.imageAsset", "assetId": "9b609eb04af8b75c6d445c802ddaed1364893564", "extension": "png", "metadata": { "_type": "sanity.imageMetadata", "dimensions": { "_type": "sanity.imageDimensions", "aspectRatio": 0.4900924702774108, "height": 757, "width": 371 }, "hasAlpha": true, "isOpaque": true, "lqip": "", "palette": { "_type": "sanity.imagePalette", "darkMuted": { "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch", "background": "#717171", "foreground": "#fff", "population": 1.7, "title": "#fff" }, "darkVibrant": { "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch", "background": "#424242", "foreground": "#fff", "population": 0, "title": "#fff" }, "dominant": { "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch", "background": "#717171", "foreground": "#fff", "population": 1.7, "title": "#fff" }, "lightMuted": { "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch", "background": "#bcbcbc", "foreground": "#000", "population": 1.34, "title": "#fff" }, "lightVibrant": { "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch", "background": "#bcbcbc", "foreground": "#000", "population": 0, "title": "#fff" }, "muted": { "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch", "background": "#848484", "foreground": "#fff", "population": 0.84, "title": "#fff" }, "vibrant": { "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch", "background": "#7f7f7f", "foreground": "#fff", "population": 0, "title": "#fff" } } }, "mimeType": "image/png", "originalFilename": "9b609eb04af8b75c6d445c802ddaed1364893564-371x757.png", "path": "images/9pb8ktqh/production/9b609eb04af8b75c6d445c802ddaed1364893564-371x757.png", "sha1hash": "9b609eb04af8b75c6d445c802ddaed1364893564", "size": 50712, "uploadId": "iIit9c6kVfX0QnbI0JYuMdUHHJ5NwpXV", "url": "<https://cdn.sanity.io/images/9pb8ktqh/production/9b609eb04af8b75c6d445c802ddaed1364893564-371x757.png>" }
Sorry, my bad. You image data should be reference to the image asset. So this should do it:
{ _type: "image" asset:{ _ref: "the-_id-of-the-returned-asset" _type:"reference" } }
I've done something like this there is already a _type: "products in the create
fetch(payload.data.object.images[0]) .then((res) => res.buffer()) .then((buffer) => client.assets.upload("image", buffer)) .then(async (assetDocument) => { const result = await client .create({ _type: "products", name: payload.data.object.name, sku: payload.data.object.id, price: payload.data.object.price, image: assetDocument, }) .then(() => ({ statusCode: 200, body: payload.message, })) .catch((error) => ({ statusCode: 422, body: `Oops! Something went wrong. ${error}`, })); });
do I do a second create with the image type and add those references, so no need to place the current create inside the fetch.
image: { _type: "image" asset:{ _ref: assetDocument._id _type:"reference" } }
ok great ill try that thanks
Awesome worked thanks
✨
