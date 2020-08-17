I am able to send some data to sanity via this https://www.sanity.io/docs/js-client and the create function I want to add an image, it is by url this is what I have so far



.create({ _type: "products", name: payload.data.object.name, sku: payload.data.object.id, price: payload.data.object.price, image: payload.data.object.images[0], })

do I need to upload the image or is there a way to add it with create?