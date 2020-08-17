Skip to content
How to Add an Image to a Payload

Last updated: Aug 17, 2020

I am able to send some data to sanity via this https://www.sanity.io/docs/js-client and the create function I want to add an image, it is by url this is what I have so far

.create({
          _type: "products",
          name: payload.data.object.name,
          sku: payload.data.object.id,
          price: payload.data.object.price,
          image: payload.data.object.images[0],
        })
do I need to upload the image or is there a way to add it with create?

Aug 17, 2020, 8:39 PM

Is 

payload.data.object.images[0]
a URL?If so you need to upload that file to sanity first then use the returned object as your 
image
data. Here's an example https://www.sanity.io/guides/guide-importing-data-from-external-sources#importing-assets-images-and-files-e6b7d1e8a150

Aug 17, 2020, 8:51 PM

ok thanks that's the case I will try this out

Aug 17, 2020, 8:54 PM

user J
after trying this I get
Content has invalid type: sanity.imageAsset
and the current value looks like this

{
  "_id": "image-9b609eb04af8b75c6d445c802ddaed1364893564-371x757-png",
  "_type": "sanity.imageAsset",
  "assetId": "9b609eb04af8b75c6d445c802ddaed1364893564",
  "extension": "png",
  "metadata": {
    "_type": "sanity.imageMetadata",
    "dimensions": {
      "_type": "sanity.imageDimensions",
      "aspectRatio": 0.4900924702774108,
      "height": 757,
      "width": 371
    },
    "hasAlpha": true,
    "isOpaque": true,
    "lqip": "",
    "palette": {
      "_type": "sanity.imagePalette",
      "darkMuted": {
        "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
        "background": "#717171",
        "foreground": "#fff",
        "population": 1.7,
        "title": "#fff"
      },
      "darkVibrant": {
        "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
        "background": "#424242",
        "foreground": "#fff",
        "population": 0,
        "title": "#fff"
      },
      "dominant": {
        "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
        "background": "#717171",
        "foreground": "#fff",
        "population": 1.7,
        "title": "#fff"
      },
      "lightMuted": {
        "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
        "background": "#bcbcbc",
        "foreground": "#000",
        "population": 1.34,
        "title": "#fff"
      },
      "lightVibrant": {
        "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
        "background": "#bcbcbc",
        "foreground": "#000",
        "population": 0,
        "title": "#fff"
      },
      "muted": {
        "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
        "background": "#848484",
        "foreground": "#fff",
        "population": 0.84,
        "title": "#fff"
      },
      "vibrant": {
        "_type": "sanity.imagePaletteSwatch",
        "background": "#7f7f7f",
        "foreground": "#fff",
        "population": 0,
        "title": "#fff"
      }
    }
  },
  "mimeType": "image/png",
  "originalFilename": "9b609eb04af8b75c6d445c802ddaed1364893564-371x757.png",
  "path": "images/9pb8ktqh/production/9b609eb04af8b75c6d445c802ddaed1364893564-371x757.png",
  "sha1hash": "9b609eb04af8b75c6d445c802ddaed1364893564",
  "size": 50712,
  "uploadId": "iIit9c6kVfX0QnbI0JYuMdUHHJ5NwpXV",
  "url": "<https://cdn.sanity.io/images/9pb8ktqh/production/9b609eb04af8b75c6d445c802ddaed1364893564-371x757.png>"
}
any idea what's going on

Aug 17, 2020, 9:12 PM

Sorry, my bad. You image data should be reference to the image asset. So this should do it:

{
  _type: "image"
  asset:{
   _ref: "the-_id-of-the-returned-asset"
   _type:"reference"
  }
}

Aug 17, 2020, 9:16 PM

I've done something like this there is already a _type: "products in the create

fetch(payload.data.object.images[0])
        .then((res) =&gt; res.buffer())
        .then((buffer) =&gt; client.assets.upload("image", buffer))
        .then(async (assetDocument) =&gt; {
          const result = await client
            .create({
              _type: "products",
              name: payload.data.object.name,
              sku: payload.data.object.id,
              price: payload.data.object.price,
              image: assetDocument,
            })
            .then(() =&gt; ({
              statusCode: 200,
              body: payload.message,
            }))
            .catch((error) =&gt; ({
              statusCode: 422,
              body: `Oops! Something went wrong. ${error}`,
            }));
        });

Aug 17, 2020, 9:19 PM

do I do a second create with the image type and add those references, so no need to place the current create inside the fetch.

Aug 17, 2020, 9:20 PM

image: {
  _type: "image"
  asset:{
   _ref: assetDocument._id
   _type:"reference"
  }
}
should do it then

Aug 17, 2020, 9:21 PM

ok great ill try that thanks

Aug 17, 2020, 9:22 PM

Awesome worked thanks

Aug 17, 2020, 9:27 PM

Aug 17, 2020, 9:32 PM

