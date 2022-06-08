Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

How to add preview tabs to custom documents in Sanity Studio

31 replies
Last updated: Jun 8, 2022
Hello, is there a simple reason why “Articles” have the Editor/Preview tabs in Studio, but ‘documents’ do not?
Jun 8, 2022, 10:29 AM
Are you talking about the community studio or your own or something else?
Jun 8, 2022, 10:29 AM
Hi
user F
we are using the Free plan studio, pushed to a sanity.studio url (or run locally with 
sanity start
Jun 8, 2022, 10:32 AM
Articles (with Preview tab option)
Jun 8, 2022, 10:33 AM
Document (without)
Jun 8, 2022, 10:33 AM
Okay. Kind reminder that you are setting up your own schema and your own plugins. In other words, your situation is always unique because you customize the whole thing. So you can’t expect people to know what you’re talking about. 😄
So this view comes from the
iframe pane plugin. It is present provided there is a resolved URL for the preview, otherwise it’s not shown I believe.
Jun 8, 2022, 10:36 AM
Looking at your screenshots, it might also be because your homepage is a singleton document (judging by the absence of a second panel list). Maybe it’s handled differently then.
Jun 8, 2022, 10:38 AM
Ah yes, definitely that reason. The plugin is configured via the structure builder, and your structure is custom for the homepage.
Jun 8, 2022, 10:40 AM
Ah ok, is there a way to make this work? I couldn’t find any docs about the difference
Jun 8, 2022, 10:43 AM
I’m checking. 🙂
Jun 8, 2022, 10:48 AM
Yes, got it.
Jun 8, 2022, 10:50 AM
Can you show me your structure override file please?
Jun 8, 2022, 10:50 AM
Hmm, what might that look like? (sorry this is my first Sanity project)
Jun 8, 2022, 11:00 AM
Ah, is that this 
deskStructure.js
Jun 8, 2022, 11:01 AM
import S from "@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder";

import { ImHome, ImCog } from "react-icons/im";

import Iframe from "sanity-plugin-iframe-pane";

import resolveProductionUrl from "./resolveProductionUrl";


// Guide for structure builder: <https://www.sanity.io/docs/structure-builder-introduction>


export default () =&gt;

S.list()

.title("Structure")

.items([

S.listItem()

.title("Homepage")

.icon(ImHome)

// Manually add in a new listItem

.child(S.document().schemaType("homepage").documentId("homepage")),

// The standard listItem - exclude some so you can't make multiples of them (e.g. singletons)

...S.documentTypeListItems().filter(

(listItem) =&gt; !["siteSettings", "homepage"].includes(listItem.getId())

),

// Add a horizontal line

S.divider(),

// Manually add in a new listItem

S.listItem()

.title("Settings")

.icon(ImCog)

.child(

S.document().schemaType("siteSettings").documentId("siteSettings")

),

]);


export const getDefaultDocumentNode = () =&gt; {

return S.document().views([

S.view.form(),

S.view

.component(Iframe)

.options({

url: (doc) =&gt; resolveProductionUrl(doc),

})

.title("Preview"),

]);

};
Jun 8, 2022, 11:01 AM
Right.
Jun 8, 2022, 11:03 AM
Replace this part:
S.document().schemaType("homepage").documentId("homepage")
With:

S.document().views([
    S.view.form(),
    S.view
      .component(Iframe)
      .options({
        url: (doc) =&gt; resolveProductionUrl(doc),
      })
      .title("Preview"),
  ]).schemaType("homepage").documentId("homepage")
Jun 8, 2022, 11:03 AM
Basically, wherever you see 
.document()
, you need to chain the 
.views(…)
that you also defined at the bottom of the file.
Jun 8, 2022, 11:03 AM
Do you see what I mean?
Jun 8, 2022, 11:04 AM
I do!
Jun 8, 2022, 11:04 AM
and that works!
Jun 8, 2022, 11:04 AM
I recommend extracting the array you pass to 
.views()
in a constant and then just pass 
.views(VIEWS)
everywhere you need. 😉
Jun 8, 2022, 11:05 AM
To avoid duplicating the views config.
Jun 8, 2022, 11:05 AM
Is there a docs page which explains this?
Jun 8, 2022, 11:05 AM
You mean that whole problem?
Jun 8, 2022, 11:05 AM
Maybe just the 
views
bit?
Jun 8, 2022, 11:06 AM
Jun 8, 2022, 11:06 AM
Jun 8, 2022, 11:06 AM
And then subsequent pages or so.
Jun 8, 2022, 11:06 AM
Amazing. Thank you very much for your help (do you have a tipjar/paypal.me link I can send you a small thank you to?)
Jun 8, 2022, 11:08 AM
Aww, that’s unnecessary, thank you. 💚
Jun 8, 2022, 11:29 AM
Ok, thank you anyway, and have a nice day!
Jun 8, 2022, 11:32 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.