How to allow only an array of projects chosen from the Work page in Sanity.io
5 replies
Last updated: Apr 22, 2024
K
Hi all! I’m having a little trouble, seeing if anyone has some insight here…
I have a work page that will have an array of projects to choose from and sort like so:
Home page looks like this:
Let’s say the client has published 10 projects. On the work page they have added 6 projects. Then on the home page, they should only be able to choose from the 6 projects in the work page, and not all 10 projects…
Let me know if this makes sense or if I should elaborate more, ha.
Thanks!!
I have a work page that will have an array of projects to choose from and sort like so:
Now, on my home / index page, I’d like to have an array of “featured” projects - but instead of choosing from the general list of “all projects” like on the Work schema above with the
export default defineType({ name: 'work', title: 'Work', type: 'document', singleton: true, fields: [ // ... defineField({ name: 'projects', title: 'Projects', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: { type: 'project' } } ] }) ] });
to: { type: 'project' }, can I somehow allow only an array of projects chosen from the Work page?
Home page looks like this:
export default defineType({ name: 'index', title: 'Home', type: 'document', singleton: true, fields: [ // ... defineField({ name: 'featuredProjects', title: 'Featured Projects', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: { type: 'project' // change this to point to the array of work projects from the schema above? } } ] }) ] });
Let’s say the client has published 10 projects. On the work page they have added 6 projects. Then on the home page, they should only be able to choose from the 6 projects in the work page, and not all 10 projects…
Let me know if this makes sense or if I should elaborate more, ha.
Thanks!!
Apr 19, 2024, 10:27 PM
Yes, you can do this with a
filteron your reference field. Something like:
{ name: 'featuredProjects', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'project' }], options: { filter: async ({ getClient }) => { const client = getClient({ apiVersion: '2024-04-19' }); const referencedProjectIds = await client.fetch( `*[_type == 'project' && count(*[_type == 'work' && references(^._id)]) > 0]._id` ); return { filter: '_id in $referencedProjectIds', params: { referencedProjectIds }, }; }, }, },
Apr 19, 2024, 11:01 PM
K
Hi
Thanks again!
user M, thanks for the quick reply and great example! I just tried this out, it is kind of working…• I can choose from the projects on the Work page (nice!), but I can only select one project. There is no option to add more, do I need to change
type: 'reference'to
'array'?• One other small quirk - when this featuredProjects field is empty, there is a “+ Create” button - any way t hide this? Not trying to create a new project from here…
Thanks again!
Apr 19, 2024, 11:23 PM
K
Update! 😎 I got this working with the following:
Thanks again, problem solved!
I think the “+ Create” button is a different topic entirely, I’ll keep Googlin’ this, if you have any ideas or links you could point me towards, that’d be awesome!
{ name: 'featuredProjects', title: 'Featured Projects', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'project' }], options: { ... // same as code above } } ] }
Thanks again, problem solved!
Apr 19, 2024, 11:35 PM
K
Annnnd another victory! In my sanity.config file, I added this document object that hides the Create button on my list of projects on the home page.
👍
No more questions, all problems solved.
export default defineConfig({ ... document: { newDocumentOptions: (prev, { currentUser, creationContext }) => { if (creationContext.type === 'document' && creationContext.schemaType === 'index') { return []; } return prev; } } }
👍
Apr 20, 2024, 12:10 AM
Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a modern headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.