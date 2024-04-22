export default defineType({ name: 'work', title: 'Work', type: 'document', singleton: true, fields: [ // ... defineField({ name: 'projects', title: 'Projects', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: { type: 'project' } } ] }) ] });

to: { type: 'project' }

export default defineType({ name: 'index', title: 'Home', type: 'document', singleton: true, fields: [ // ... defineField({ name: 'featuredProjects', title: 'Featured Projects', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: { type: 'project' // change this to point to the array of work projects from the schema above? } } ] }) ] });

Hi all! I’m having a little trouble, seeing if anyone has some insight here…I have a work page that will have an array of projects to choose from and sort like so:Now, on my home / index page, I’d like to have an array of “featured” projects - but instead of choosing from the general list of “all projects” like on the Work schema above with the, can I somehow allow only an array of projects chosen from the Work page?Home page looks like this:Let’s say the client has published 10 projects. On the work page they have added 6 projects. Then on the home page, they should only be able to choose from the 6 projects in the work page, and not all 10 projects…Let me know if this makes sense or if I should elaborate more, ha.Thanks!!