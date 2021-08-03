Hi all. I've built a bespoke structure builder and the ordering at the top of the pane (the three dots to be able to filter) has gone but only comes back if I use S.documentTypeListItems() and I tried to find a way of bringing it back. So now I'm trying to create a new list item to filter using GROQ for example 'client by name' etc but I don't know how to query a document list or even where. Do I add something in the filter method for example by name ascending or descending as well as the date? I'm really stuck and help would be appreciated.