How to bring back the missing filter order in the document pane in Sanity.io
8 replies
Last updated: Aug 3, 2021
M
Hi all. I've built a bespoke structure builder and the ordering at the top of the pane (the three dots to be able to filter) has gone but only comes back if I use S.documentTypeListItems() and I tried to find a way of bringing it back. So now I'm trying to create a new list item to filter using GROQ for example 'client by name' etc but I don't know how to query a document list or even where. Do I add something in the filter method for example by name ascending or descending as well as the date? I'm really stuck and help would be appreciated.
Aug 2, 2021, 7:40 PM
M
This is the missing filter order I mentioned from the document pane.
Aug 2, 2021, 7:43 PM
R
Hey User! What does your
deskStructure.jslook like?
Aug 2, 2021, 9:06 PM
M
import S from "@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder"; import { createSuperPane } from 'sanity-super-pane'; //import {FiSettings } from "react-icons/fi"; export default () => S.list() .title('Cube Content') .items( [ S.listItem() .title('Clients') .child( S.list() .title('Clients') .items([ S.listItem() .title('Create Project') .child( S.documentList() .title('project') .schemaType('project') .filter('_type == "project"') ), S.listItem() .title('Client Footer') .child( S.document() .schemaType('clientFooter') .documentId('clientFooter') ), ]) ), // ...S.documentTypeListItems() not using ], )
Aug 2, 2021, 9:14 PM
M
I'm assuming it might have to do with adding a method regarding the three dots. Thanks
Aug 2, 2021, 9:18 PM
R
I see! A
documentListcan take a
defaultOrderingand a
getDefaultOrderingmethod . Adding one of those might be the solution! If that doesn’t work, you could try converting it into a
documentTypeListinstead as that will include ordering by default.
Aug 2, 2021, 10:07 PM
M
Ah, thanks so much! I will check this out.
Aug 3, 2021, 8:39 AM
M
.child( S.documentList() .title('Projects') .schemaType('project') .filter('_type == "project"') .menuItems([ ...S.documentTypeList('project').getMenuItems(), S.orderingMenuItem({title: 'Project Title ascending', by: [{field: 'theFieldName', direction: 'asc'}]}), S.orderingMenuItem({title: 'Project Title descending', by: [{field: 'theFieldName', direction: 'desc'}]}) ]) ), ]),
Aug 3, 2021, 2:39 PM
M
If anyone else is wondering how to solve this I used the menuItem([...]) as you can see above. You can also swap out the ordering in the MenuItems([...]) for the normal document ordering property.
Aug 3, 2021, 2:42 PM
Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale
The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.