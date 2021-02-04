How to correctly model an array type with an image and url

I have a trouble. I'd like to make an array type whose elements are an image type or a url type. So I coded like as below in my document schema's fields.



{ name: 'referenceList', type: 'array', title: 'references', of: [{ type: 'url' }, { type: 'image' }] }

It occurs an error when I try to add a url type element (not for an image type).What should I do to fix it?