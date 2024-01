{ title: 'Add CSS class?', name: 'isCSSClass', type: 'boolean', }

<div class={isCSSClass ? 'text-large purple-bg' : ''} />

Checkboxes are not one of Sanity's schemas types but can be created through custom components.As for conditionally adding a CSS class you can a field like the one below to your document:And then in your frontend for example if you are using React you could:Or use a tool like clsx