How to create a custom data structure for quotes in Portable Text

// quote.js export default { name: 'quote', type: 'object', title: 'Quote', fields: [ { name: 'text', type: 'text', // <= This can also be a Portable Text field title: '', }, { name: 'author', type: 'string', // <= This could be a reference to an author document type, if you had that title: 'Author', } ] }

schema.js

// portableText.js export default { name: 'portableText', type: 'array', title: 'Portable Text', of: [ { type: 'block', }, { type: 'quote', } ] }

What you describe here is essentially a data structure that consists of a quote (a text string) and an author name (a text string). Portable Text lets you insert custom data structures in between paragraphs (which also are their own objects really. The way I’d do this would be to first define a new object type:Remember to import this into your schemas inand then you can add the following to your Portable Text field (I’ve made a simple one here: