fields: [ { name: 'menu', title: 'Menu', type: 'menu' }, { name: 'footer', title: 'Footer', type: 'footer' }, { name: 'seo', title: 'SEO', type: 'seo.standard' // removed your inline seo object } ],

{ name: 'options', title: 'Options', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'productOption' // was 'option' previously } ] },

Hey friends,I’ve been experimenting with Sanity Connect, the Shopify template and (our version of) Hydrogen today and managed to get your template dashboard running with our sync’d store. I wanted to rely on Sanity’s idea of “right” so I created the studio from within Shopify and attempted to deploy your boilerplate graphql for use with some new components in our Hydrogen repo. It didn’t work straight up, and as the Shopify dashboard template is likely still a WIP I thought it’d be useful to flag the things I had to do to get the schema deployed.Lifted all problematic inline object definitions (we habitually avoid anonymous objects to protect graphql):- galleryProduct- section- footer- menu- linkGroup- priceRangeChange the settings.ts fields to:Removed attributes from options array block in shopifyProduct.ts: