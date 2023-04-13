How to disable autocomplete for an input field in a document using Sanity's official component library
8 replies
Last updated: Apr 13, 2023
M
Hello all 👋 Apologies if this has been asked an answered. I couldn't find any conversations via search. We'd like to disable autocomplete for an input field in our doc, but not sure how to enable in the schema. Example with html in vid below.
Apr 12, 2023, 5:57 PM
P
I think the only way to do this interesting enough is to create a custom field component using sanitys official component lib https://www.sanity.io/ui/docs/primitive/text-input in here you can set the change event to return nothing. should block autocomplete I think.