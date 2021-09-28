Hi

user G

, Sanity only handles your data so it depends on your web hosts & how you implement the website.For example, it can be free/cheap for a long time if…• The site doesn’t have a lots of assets (images, files for download, etc.) and / or you don’t plan to use Sanity’s assets directly• The majority of the site is static• You built the website with a framework that has static generating capability (such as evelenty, nextjs, sveltekit)• The site does not need to be updated every 10 minutes or so• You host it on places with generous free tiers such as Netlify / Vercel or CloudflareFor a rough estimate, say a site has less than 100 pages (that might need 150 CDN request per build), each page is roughly 1mb (quite heavy), you’ll need 100,000 page requests to start being charged on Netlify & you’ll need to rebuild the site 4 times every hour to start to touch the CDN request cap.However if you host a lot of images, say 5mb worth of them (IMO that’s plenty) on every pages, then it’ll only take probably 1500 visitors to exceed the bandwidth cap.For example, one of my Sanity sites is a landing page for a startup that actively runs ads with 25k visitors per month, we’re only paying for collaborator seats & $1 worth of exceeded bandwidth every month — things like API requests are not even close to touch the limit.