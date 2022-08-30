How to fetch only the product attributes that its category lists in GROQ.

*[_type == "product"] { "attrs": attributes[attrRef in @.category.attributeRefs] }

Hello. I'm in need of some (hopefully) quick GROQ help. My documents of type "category" have a list of references to documents of type "attribute". My documents of type "product" has a reference to a category and also have a list of "attributes". How can I make it so my query fetches only the product attributes that its category lists? To visualize, the query would theoretically be something like, but this doesn't work. Any ideas?