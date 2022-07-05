{ name: 'childTerms', title: 'Child term(s)', type: 'array', of: [{ title: 'Child term', type: 'reference', to: [{type: 'pages'}], options: { filter: ({document}) => { console.log(document); // We need to provide both the draft and the live id (prefixed by 'drafts.' and without this prefix) // in order to exclude the current term from the list of possible child terms. const idWithoutDraft = document._id.replace('drafts.', '') return { filter: '!(_id in $selectedIds)', params: { selectedIds: [idWithoutDraft, document._id, ...document.childTerms.map(term => term._ref)] } } }, }, }] } , Not Working: S.array('testt', 'TEst').of([ S.reference('pages', 'Select a Page') .to([{type : 'pages'}]) .options({ filter: ({document}) => { console.log(document); // We need to provide both the draft and the live id (prefixed by 'drafts.' and without this prefix) // in order to exclude the current term from the list of possible child terms. const idWithoutDraft = document._id.replace('drafts.', '') return { filter: '!(_id in $selectedIds)', params: { selectedIds: [idWithoutDraft, document._id, ...document.childTerms.map(term => term._ref)] } } }, }) ]),