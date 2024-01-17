How to filter an array of references based on a field in the same document.

Area

Project Group

Hey y’all. Could someone point me to some documentation on how to filter an array of references based on field in the same document? I am working on a portfolio and want to be able to create groups of projects based on a field found in the project. For example, each project has anfield that could be one of a pre-defined list of options (Visual Communication, Product Design, Environmental Design, etc). As I am building my pages, I’d like to have the ability to add choose anoption prior to creating aso that when I go to add projects to the group, I am only given the projects with that field. Thanks in advance.