How to filter an array of references based on a field in the same document.

Hey y’all. Could someone point me to some documentation on how to filter an array of references based on field in the same document? I am working on a portfolio and want to be able to create groups of projects based on a field found in the project. For example, each project has an
Areafield that could be one of a pre-defined list of options (Visual Communication, Product Design, Environmental Design, etc). As I am building my pages, I’d like to have the ability to add choose an
Areaoption prior to creating a
Project Groupso that when I go to add projects to the group, I am only given the projects with that field.Thanks in advance.
Jan 16, 2024, 9:23 PM
so in plain english you want to group posts by whether or not a post has a field set correct? so probably want the Defined GROQ function
Jan 16, 2024, 10:34 PM
not sure I understand this bit though
I’d like to have the ability to add choose anAreaoption prior to creating aProject Groupso that when I go to add projects to the group, I am only given the projects with that field.
Jan 16, 2024, 10:37 PM
oh ok you want to filter the array reference at runtime when you make a choice?
Jan 16, 2024, 10:38 PM
Correct. Thanks for the translation.:)
Jan 16, 2024, 10:39 PM
here is the docs around filtering : https://www.sanity.io/docs/reference-type#filter-ebd7a95f9dc6
and here is a post someone replied to that has what you need I believe:
https://www.sanity.io/answers/filtering-reference-based-on-selected-product
Jan 16, 2024, 10:44 PM
you basically need to use the
documentobject to find the field value you want to filter the references by.
Jan 16, 2024, 10:46 PM
Fantastic! Thanks for the help.
Jan 16, 2024, 10:46 PM
Thanks again for your help, but I can’t seem to make this work. Using the
documentas a starting point to locate the field I need seems a long way to go to get the value I need. And
parentdoes get me up the level I need. How would I get to the field
designAreawith the local object?
import React from 'react'; export default { name: 'projectGroup', title: 'Project Group', type: 'object', initialValue: { disabled: false, }, fields: [ { name: 'designArea', title: 'Design Area', type: 'designArea', }, { name: 'content', title: 'Projects', description: 'Choose from our projects.', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'project' }], options: { filter: ({ document }) => { // Get value of designArea, if any if (!document.designArea) { // If no designArea has been set… return { filter: 'visibility == $visibility', params: { visibility: true }, }; } // If designArea has been set… return { filter: 'visibility == $visibility && area == $designArea', params: {visibility: true, designArea: document.designArea} } }, }, }, ], validation: (Rule) => Rule.max(12), }, { name: 'disabled', title: 'Disable?', type: 'boolean', }, ], preview: { select: { disabled: 'disabled', project0: 'projects.0.title', project1: 'projects.1.title', project2: 'projects.2.title', project3: 'projects.3.title', }, prepare: ({ disabled, project0, project1, project2, project3 }) => { const projects = [project0, project1, project2].filter(Boolean); const subtitle = projects.length > 0 ? projects.join(', ') : ''; const hasMoreProjects = Boolean(project3); return { title: `Project Group`, subtitle: hasMoreProjects ? `${subtitle}…` : subtitle, media: ( <span style={{ fontSize: '1.5rem' }}> {disabled || disabled == null ? ':skull:' : ':white_check_mark:'} </span> ), }; }, }, };
Jan 17, 2024, 4:59 PM
Yup! Got it sorted out. Thanks for the reply though!
Jan 17, 2024, 9:56 PM
Great!
Jan 17, 2024, 9:57 PM
