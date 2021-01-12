Pricing update: Free users
How to generate RSS.xml files from Sanity posts with gatsby-plugin-feed

Last updated: Jan 12, 2021

hey all, is it possible to combine 

allSanityPost
and 
allMdx
for 
gatsby-plugin-feed
and spits out both content on 
rss.xml
? Have anyone managed to figure that out? Google only return
user Y
gist and I have used them as reference but only managed to create 2 separate feeds for both MDX and Sanity instead of combining them both into one: https://github.com/ajmalafif/afif.dev/pull/46

Jan 10, 2021, 4:16 PM
Jan 10, 2021, 4:43 PM

hi Ajmal, are you trying to combine the results of 

allSanityPost
and 
allMdx
into a single feed? So there will be 1 item in the feed for each 
mdx
and 1 item for each 
sanityPost
, correct?

Jan 12, 2021, 5:58 AM

If that's what you're after you should be able to do something like this:

https://gist.github.com/dylanjha/d92e491f867a41f75df13501d835f51b/revisions
Notice that in that most recent commit I refactored what you had so that 

serialize()
returns a single array (
records
).
We iterate through 
allSanityPost
and add each one to the 
records
array. Then iterate through 
allMdx
and do the same. After all of that we return the single 
records
array

Jan 12, 2021, 6:06 AM

hey

user T
thanks so much!
Yes that is exactly what I wanted to make and it works now

Jan 12, 2021, 9:29 AM

i messed up the mdx part so im posting the one im using in the codebase (the gist one wasnt updated) on top of your help if thats okay

Jan 12, 2021, 9:30 AM

