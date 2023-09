import { UnpublishIcon } from '@sanity/icons' import { Card, Text } from '@sanity/ui' const xlsxImport = () => { return { title: 'XLSX Importer', name: 'xlsx-import', // localhost:3333/my-custom-tool icon: UnpublishIcon, component: (props: any, other:any) => { console.log(props, other) return <Card padding={4} > <Text>Import XLSX</ Text > </Card> }, } } export default xlsxImport

sanity.config.ts

export default defineConfig({ basePath: '/studio', projectId, dataset, schema, plugins: [ deskTool({ structure: myStructure }), visionTool({defaultApiVersion: apiVersion}), ], tools: [ xlsxImport() ] })

Hi there, I've looked already at many threads mentioning custom tools, but I still failed to understand how to get a sanity client instance. I created a function that returns a tool definition:and added the tool in myI can see my tool in sanity studio, but how do I get a configured client in my tool so I can make changes? I read https://www.sanity.io/docs/tool-api-reference#91832d1f6f69 (Tool Context Properties) and there is a mention of a "getClient" function, but I don't know where to call that. Can anyone help me out?