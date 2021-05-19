preview: { select: { status:'vehicleContent.synlighet.status', modelName: 'vehicleContent.typeinfo.modellbetegnelse', licensePlate: 'vehicleContent.identitet.licensePlate', manufac: 'vehicleContent.typeinfo.manufacturer.label', heroImage: 'vehicleContent.bilder[0]', year:'vehicleContent.datoer.FirstRegisterDate' }, prepare( {status, heroImage, modelName, year, licensePlate,manufac}) { return { media: `${heroImage}`, title: `${licensePlate} - ${status.toUpperCase()}`, subtitle: `${year ? year.split('-')[0] : '' } ${manufac ? manufac : ''} ${modelName ? modelName :''}` } } } }

I am trying to get a media thumbnail/preview to work in the document list, but I am struggling to grab image 0 from an array. Does anyone have any pointers on what the syntax needs to be?My preview config (“heroImage”, which I am trying to make work…)