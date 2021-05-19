How to get a Media Thumbnail/Preview in the Document List
Last updated: May 19, 2021
I am trying to get a media thumbnail/preview to work in the document list, but I am struggling to grab image 0 from an array. Does anyone have any pointers on what the syntax needs to be?
My preview config (“heroImage”, which I am trying to make work…)
preview: { select: { status:'vehicleContent.synlighet.status', modelName: 'vehicleContent.typeinfo.modellbetegnelse', licensePlate: 'vehicleContent.identitet.licensePlate', manufac: 'vehicleContent.typeinfo.manufacturer.label', heroImage: 'vehicleContent.bilder[0]', year:'vehicleContent.datoer.FirstRegisterDate' }, prepare( {status, heroImage, modelName, year, licensePlate,manufac}) { return { media: `${heroImage}`, title: `${licensePlate} - ${status.toUpperCase()}`, subtitle: `${year ? year.split('-')[0] : '' } ${manufac ? manufac : ''} ${modelName ? modelName :''}` } } } }
May 19, 2021, 10:06 PM
This looks like an array of bilder, so could it be
bilder[0].bilder?
May 19, 2021, 10:19 PM
testing….. Nope, made no difference… 😞
May 19, 2021, 10:21 PM
May 19, 2021, 10:22 PM
May 19, 2021, 10:22 PM
May 19, 2021, 10:22 PM
May 19, 2021, 10:22 PM
Tried it like this: still didnt work:
preview: { select: { status:'vehicleContent.synlighet.status', modelName: 'vehicleContent.typeinfo.modellbetegnelse', licensePlate: 'vehicleContent.identitet.licensePlate', manufac: 'vehicleContent.typeinfo.manufacturer.label', heroImage: 'vehicleContent.bilder.0.asset', year:'vehicleContent.datoer.FirstRegisterDate' }, prepare( {status, heroImage, modelName, year, licensePlate,manufac}) { return { media: `${heroImage}`, title: `${licensePlate} - ${status.toUpperCase()}`, subtitle: `${year ? year.split('-')[0] : '' } ${manufac ? manufac : ''} ${modelName ? modelName :''}` } } } }
May 19, 2021, 10:24 PM
Try my comment above and see if you can identify the actual image object.
May 19, 2021, 10:25 PM
May 19, 2021, 10:22 PM
Yes, looks like it’s at least finding the asset
May 19, 2021, 10:29 PM
but still the question is what syntax does Studio require in order to follow the reference to the image?
May 19, 2021, 10:35 PM
I've never been able to use a referenced object in the preview, actually.
May 19, 2021, 10:35 PM
so I can get to the image reference itself
I can try to reconstruct the full asset URL, and pass it as a complete image URL. Not sure what Studio expects for the preview function….
'vehicleContent.bilder.0.asset._ref'which gives me just the
image-5012443c18b79200381151be1528f27725e5399d-2048x1536-jpg
I can try to reconstruct the full asset URL, and pass it as a complete image URL. Not sure what Studio expects for the preview function….
May 19, 2021, 10:39 PM
nope….
May 19, 2021, 10:46 PM
Could you try this?
import React from 'react' ... preview: { select: { ..., heroImage: 'vehicleContent.bilder.0.asset.url' }, prepare({ ..., heroImage }) { return { ... media: <img src={heroImage} alt={...} /> } } }
May 19, 2021, 11:09 PM
YES! Success! 🙂. 🙌🙌🙌🙌.
Nicely done!!
May 19, 2021, 11:15 PM
Great! Those are some nice lookin’ buses! 🚌
May 19, 2021, 11:16 PM
Thanks 🙂 Appreciate the help very much! My editors have been itching for these previews, so this makes several people very happy!
May 19, 2021, 11:18 PM
