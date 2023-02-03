Hi - so you guys have probably dealt with this a lot already - but my head is exploding by finding the best solution on following problem:

I got a react.js app with typescript and a brand new sanity project. How do i get my schema types into the TS Project

I tried creating types with the

JSON to TS vsc Plugin I tried the sanity-codegen npm pkg in my sanity project but that only throws a bunch of errors.



Anyone got any ideas or solutions already?

Appreciate it

🙏