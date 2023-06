{ name: 'slugWithPath', title: 'Slug with Path', group: 'community', options: { source: '_id', slugify: async (input) => { const query = `*[_id match $id][0]{ title, 'chapterSlug': chapter->.slug.current, 'moduleSlug': chapter->.module->.slug.current }` const document = await sanityClient .fetch(query, { id: `**${input}`}) const { title, chapterSlug, moduleSlug } = document return `${moduleSlug}/${chapterSlug}/${slugify(title, { lower: true })}` } } }

I think the best approach would be to create a custom slugify function that does this for you. There's not a neat and tidy way to do it, though. If it's set up that the section references a chapter, which then references a module, the following will work:*Note: you will need to install slugify and import the sanity client for this to work.