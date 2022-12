Hello 👋 I am looking to understand if anyone else has found a way to group documents by their published date with the desk tool plugin? I’ve seen a number of examples in the docs about filtering by categories etc, but less so about grouping by date.



The problem I have here is that users may enter 8-10 documents per day so this list is going to get very big. It would be great if they could see “4th May 2020”, “5th May 2020" etc under the “My Readings” panel, then click to see all the documents from that day.



Any advise would be appreciated

🙏