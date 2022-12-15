{ name: 'slug', title: 'Slug', type: 'slug', options: { source: 'name', slugify: (input) => input .toLowerCase() //Remove spaces .replace(/\s+/g, '-') //Remove special characters .replace(/[&\/\\#,+()$~%.''":*?<>{}]/g, ''), }, validation: Rule => Rule.custom((slug, section) => { console.log(slug, section.parent.parentPage._ref) let parentRef = '*[_type=="pillar" && slug.current == $slug]{parentPage{_ref}}' const params = {slug: slug.current} return sanityClient.fetch(parentRef, params).then(matchingParents => { let count = 0; console.log({matchingParents}) matchingParents.forEach(page => { page.parentPage._ref === section.parent.parentPage._ref ? count++ : count }) console.log({count}) if(count === 1) { return true } else { return false } }) }) }, { name: 'parentPage', title: 'Parent Page', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'pillar' }], // This ensures we cannot select other "children" options: { filter: '!defined(parentPage)', }, },

Hi everyone, I have a client website with alot of pages, most have parent pages which will alter the slug so technically they are all different but the page slug itself may be duplicated across pages e.g. a page will have a slug of 'north-east' but they will all have different parents. I've tried to change the validation to return true if the there is only 1 occurence of the slug with a parent but it still returns the error of 'Slug is already in use' Any ideas how I can get around this?Here is my current slug, parentPage code: