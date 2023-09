// webhook projection { "transactionId": "Not supported", "projectId": sanity::projectId(), "dataset": sanity::dataset(), "ids": { "created": [ select(before() == null && after() != null => _id) ], "deleted": [ select(before() != null && after() == null => _id) ], "updated": [ select(before() != null && after() != null => _id) ], "all": [ _id ] } }

Hi, In the GROQ-powered Webhooks, I need to know who made the change in Sanity that triggered the webhook.Legacy webhook used to provide transaction id, from which I used to fetch transaction details which had author information.The migration guide indicates that transaction id is not supported in the new groq powered webhooks.Any way to know the author?Purpose to know this is to identify which webhook trigger came from a change done by user on sanity studio, and which one came from change done by my own robot script. I need to differentiate for processing only user initiated changes, as my robot script has already done the changes needed and need to avoid calling it again.Thanks.