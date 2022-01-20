Migrating the legacy webhook behavior to GROQ-powered Webhooks

If you need to recreate the previous webhook behavior – triggering on all changes, and on a dataset level rather than document-level – you can do so by following these steps:

Create a webhook set to trigger on create, update and delete Leave the Filter field empty Add the following to the Projection field

{ "transactionId" : "Not supported" , "projectId" : sanity::projectId(), "dataset" : sanity::dataset(), "ids" : { "created" : [ select(before() == null && after() != null => _id) ], "deleted" : [ select(before() != null && after() == null => _id) ], "updated" : [ select(before() != null && after() != null => _id) ], "all" : [ _id ] } }

You can also click this link to get a template with the settings described above.