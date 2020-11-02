Skip to content
Starter projects

Our starter projects will get you going with a fully configured Sanity Studio, a best practice frontend in a range of popular frameworks such as React, Vue, Svelte, and deployment on Netlify and Vercel.

With our starter projects you can pick between different starters, from complete projects with frontends to different Studio configurations. You sign in with your Github and Netlify or Vercel credentials and give your project and repository a name. We will then put the source code in a new repository and deploy the code on Netlify or Vercel, setting up the necessary webhooks and configuration. You can then clone the code locally and make the project your own with continuous deployment set up for you.

Blog with Gatsby
Fully customizable blog template with a React.js front-end.
Landing pages with Next.js
SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action.
Events with Nuxt.js
Data-driven conference website in Vue.js. Speakers, sessions, and scheduling.
November 2, 2020

