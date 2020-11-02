With our starter projects you can pick between different starters, from complete projects with frontends to different Studio configurations. You sign in with your Github and Netlify or Vercel credentials and give your project and repository a name. We will then put the source code in a new repository and deploy the code on Netlify or Vercel, setting up the necessary webhooks and configuration. You can then clone the code locally and make the project your own with continuous deployment set up for you.

