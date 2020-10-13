Action UI affordances

Gotcha This experimental feature will be deprecated soon. If you are using this feature we advise you to migrate using the following stable features: Customize the create new dialog with Initial Value Templates Control menu actions with Document Actions



It is possible to prevent a document type from appearing in the Create new dialog, and prevent the Delete -menu action from appearing in the editor (among others) by specifying a set of enabled actions on the schema type.

It is an experimental feature and can be configured on the property __experimental_actions . For example, this is how you would hide affordances for creating and deleting documents of type myDocument :

{ type : 'document' , name : 'myDocument' , __experimental_actions : [ 'update' , 'publish' ] , }

Note: this only affects the UI and the documents will still be possible to delete through the API.

