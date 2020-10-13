Action UI affordances
Toggle UI affordances for actions in the Studio
Gotcha
This experimental feature will be deprecated soon. If you are using this feature we advise you to migrate using the following stable features:
Customize the create new dialog with Initial Value Templates
It is possible to prevent a document type from appearing in the
Create new dialog, and prevent the
Delete-menu action from appearing in the editor (among others) by specifying a set of enabled actions on the schema type.
It is an experimental feature and can be configured on the property
__experimental_actions. For example, this is how you would hide affordances for creating and deleting documents of type
myDocument:
{
//...
type: 'document',
name: 'myDocument',
__experimental_actions: [/*'create',*/ 'update', /*'delete',*/ 'publish'],
//...
}
Note: this only affects the UI and the documents will still be possible to delete through the API.