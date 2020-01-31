Installing and configuring widgets
How to install and configure widgets for Dashboard
You install Dashboard widgets as you would any other Sanity Studio plugin.
For example, if you want to install the cats example widget mentioned below, proceed as follows:
- Type
sanity install dashboard-widget-catsin your terminal inside your project folder (this works because it's published on npm under the name
sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-cats).
- Update your
src/dashboardConfig.jsfile by adding
{name: 'cats'}to the
widgetsarray.
- You've now got a cat in your Studio.
A widget’s size can be defined by adding a
layout key to the widget entry:
// dashboardConfig.js
export default {
widgets: [
{
name: 'sanity-tutorials'
},
{
name: 'project-info',
layout: {
width: 'large',
height: 'small'
}
},
{
name: 'project-users',
layout: {
width: 'medium',
height: 'small'
}
}
]
}
The accepted values for
width and
height are:
auto
small
medium
large
full
Some widgets allow options to change aspects of their behavior. The configuration options should be part of the widget’s documentation found in its
README.md. If you install the document-list widget (
sanity install dashboard-widget-document-list), it can be configured with:
// dashboardConfig.js
export default {
widgets: [
{
name: 'document-list',
options: {
title: 'Last edited posts',
order: '_updatedAt desc',
types: ['post']
}
}
]
}
Thus, if you want your dashboard to display both newest documents across all document types and another widget showing the last edited posts, your
dashboardConfig.js would look like this:
// dashboardConfig.js
export default {
widgets: [
{
name: 'document-list',
options: {
title: 'Last edited documents',
order: '_updatedAt desc',
},
layout: {
width: 'auto',
height: 'large'
}
},
{
name: 'document-list',
options: {
title: 'Last edited posts',
order: '_updatedAt desc',
types: ['post']
}
}
]
}