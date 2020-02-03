Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Previewing Portable Text

How to configure previews of Portable Text in the Studio

Sometimes you want to use the content from a block array in previews. Here's an example of how to get the first block text from a block array, concatenate the text from its spans and use as title for a preview:

{
  type: 'object',
  name: 'someTypeWithBlockArray'
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'blocks',
      type: 'array',
      of: [
        {type: 'block'}
      ]
    }
  ],
  preview: {
    select: {
      blocks: 'blocks'
    },

    prepare(value) {

      const block = (value.blocks || []).find(block => block._type === 'block')

      return {

        title: block

          ? block.children

            .filter(child => child._type === 'span')

            .map(span => span.text)

            .join('')

          : 'No title'

      }

    }

  }
}

Updated on February 3, 2020

Was this article helpful?