Previewing Portable Text

Sometimes you want to use the content from a block array in previews. Here's an example of how to get the first block text from a block array, concatenate the text from its spans and use as title for a preview:

{ type : 'object' , name : 'someTypeWithBlockArray' fields : [ { name : 'blocks' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'block' } ] } ] , preview : { select : { blocks : 'blocks' } , prepare ( value ) { const block = ( value . blocks || [ ] ) . find ( block => block . _type === 'block' ) return { title : block ? block . children . filter ( child => child . _type === 'span' ) . map ( span => span . text ) . join ( '' ) : 'No title' } } } }