Creating projects

There are a few possible ways of creating Sanity projects.

If you’re new to Sanity, we recommend trying the Getting started guide.

You can also use one of the starters. It’s the quickest way to see a complete example of a working Sanity project, including a fully configured Sanity Studio and a best-practice frontend in a range of popular frameworks such as React, Vue or Svelte.

Alternatively, you can use our CLI tools. Perfect if you want to start with a blank project and build everything from scratch.

Setting up with CLI

Create new projects and manage existing ones using command line

Starter projects

Get going with one of our fully configured projects