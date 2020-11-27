Pricing update: Free users
How to improve image loading with Gatsby and gatsby-plugin-sanity-image?

9 replies
Last updated: Nov 27, 2020

how do I achieve this same result and avoid this content jankiness (image pushing down content) in Sanity? https://css-tricks.com/do-this-to-improve-image-loading-on-your-website/
I am currently editing 

Blog with Gatsby
template but so far dumbfounded on how to solve this with sanity (gatsby-image seems to do it for you). Do I modify in this file here? https://github.com/ajmalafif/afif.dev/blob/develop/web/src/lib/image-url.js
or somehow I can achieve this “lazy-loading” effect by combining both 
gatsby-image
and 
sanity/image-url
? https://github.com/sanity-io/gatsby-source-sanity#fluid

Nov 25, 2020, 5:37 PM

it seems from observation and this is anecdotal, seems like Gatsby solution do something like this to avoid the content jump https://css-tricks.com/preventing-content-reflow-from-lazy-loaded-images/
will investigate how can I figure this out for sanity on gatstby

Nov 25, 2020, 5:45 PM

I just published gatsby-plugin-sanity-image to provide an easy way to handle this. Use the 

ImageWithPreview
version to avoid the CLS issue.

Nov 25, 2020, 6:12 PM
Nov 25, 2020, 6:12 PM

shout out to

user L
now I have a solid base to start figuring this jank-free content layout. With 
Slow 3G
network on devtools I have 
lqip
right away!

Nov 26, 2020, 4:55 PM

kinda looks this with 

gatsby-image
from the markup it seems like it does something differently

Nov 26, 2020, 4:57 PM

You can get those thumbnails to scale up and keep your content from jumping around by putting the image in a container sized how you want, then setting the CSS on the image to 

display: block; width: 100%
. Unless you are cropping the image, the LQIP should be the same aspect ratio. If you are cropping the image, you can instead set the absolute dimensions on the img element and use 
object-fit: cover
on it.

Nov 26, 2020, 5:00 PM

again

user L
to the rescue! thanks that’s a really good pointer

Nov 26, 2020, 5:20 PM

user L
is there a way to enable discussion tab on https://github.com/coreyward/gatsby-plugin-sanity-image/ since I encounter difficulties on resizing the 
lqip
which I am not sure if it’s a bug (hence i dont think i should create an issue ticket) but I also want to ask how since I tried and failed

Nov 27, 2020, 6:14 AM

figured it out by setting the CSS for 

[data-lqip]
and its all worked out now! highly recommend this plugin! Now I know how to make the site jank-free 🥳

Nov 27, 2020, 8:27 AM

