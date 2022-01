How to improve image loading with Gatsby and gatsby-plugin-sanity-image?

how do I achieve this same result and avoid this content jankiness (image pushing down content) in Sanity? https://css-tricks.com/do-this-to-improve-image-loading-on-your-website/

I am currently editing



Blog with Gatsby

gatsby-image

sanity/image-url

template but so far dumbfounded on how to solve this with sanity (gatsby-image seems to do it for you). Do I modify in this file here? https://github.com/ajmalafif/afif.dev/blob/develop/web/src/lib/image-url.js or somehow I can achieve this “lazy-loading” effect by combining bothand