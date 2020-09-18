Pricing update: Free users
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array?

Last updated: Sep 18, 2020

Does anyone have a quick pointer/guidance on how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio 

reference
input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array?

Sep 18, 2020, 2:03 AM

For instance, this is the default:

{
name: ‘related_post’,
title: ‘Post’,
type: ‘array’,
of: [{ type: ‘reference’, to: { type: ‘post’ } }]
}
And I’m perfectly fine with an array of a single reference. I assumed I could add something to the 
of
portion, but I didn’t see clear documentation on what’s possible there.
I also didn’t think this was a validation situation either since it’s a limit on adding more. But I could be wrong if that is actually the correct approach.

Is a single reference only done via a unique object?

Guidance or recommendation would be super appreciated.

Sep 18, 2020, 2:07 AM

What’s wrong with just doing this?

{
  title: "Related Post",
  name: "relatedPost",
  type: "reference",
  to: [{ type: "post" }],
}

Sep 18, 2020, 3:55 AM

Yup, that was it

user L
. I didn’t realize I can just direct reference like that. Much appreciated!

Sep 18, 2020, 4:22 AM

