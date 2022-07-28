Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

How to load a file and generate multiple objects in Sanity custom component

6 replies
Last updated: Jul 28, 2022
Hi!
I would like to load a file and generate several new objects based on its contents (depending on the size of the loaded file). I can already do this for one output object (based on
the tutorial ), but I don't know how to make it more flexible so that I can load any number of objects.
I will be very grateful for your tips
🤗
Jul 25, 2022, 6:54 AM
Hello
user N
can you be more specific please?
Jul 26, 2022, 5:35 PM
I have a text file 
test.txt
that has 
x
lines, for example, for 
x=5
it would be:

line 1
line 2
line 3
line 4
line 5
I want to load the 
test.txt
file into Sanity in my custom component, and then I want to cut it into five 
string
objects that will be dropped into an 
array
.
I can load in the component, read the entire file and perform operations on its contents (already done). The problem occurs when I want to write those five lines into five different new objects in the 
array
. So far, I have managed to save the entire contents of the 
test.txt
file to a single 
string
I defined earlier.
In summary, I would like to implement a component that has two fields:
- 
file
- 
array

When the 
test.txt
is loaded into file, the contents are split into 
x
objects (
strings
), each of which is added (and displayed in Sanity) to the 
array
.
Jul 27, 2022, 6:43 AM
If you can do it with JS (or TS) you can do it with Sanity. You can us normal .toString() and spread methods for getting your lined into and array, each of your txt lines must have some kind of line break marker (
\r\n
 as a encodeURIComponent I think), which you can use as a stop when converting them into a string each.And then you should follow setting up the tutorial till the end (patches into the other field, which would be the array).
Hope that helps (The person who wrote the tutorial is on
🌴 and so I can only tell you as much), but I am sure you will get it to work! 🙂
Jul 27, 2022, 11:08 AM
Thank you for your reply!
This 
test.txt
content I can already download and processed. This problem is a step further: I don't know how to create new objects for the array in my custom component.
Jul 27, 2022, 11:18 AM
Uf, I managed to do it! 🥳 I think you gave me a lot of motivation with the words "_If you can do it with JS (or TS) you can do it with Sanity._" For which I am very grateful to you
user J

I will share my solution later
🔥
Jul 28, 2022, 7:44 AM
Very happy I could help and especially motivate you!!! 🙂 Yes please share your code (we could think about adding it to the exchange on our website, so others can also find help through it!
Jul 28, 2022, 7:56 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.