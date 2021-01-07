How to make Algolia work with Gatsby & Sanity

I went a very different route for this on the MarathonOil.com site. I shared some snippets here previously, but they might be gone due to the 10k message limit. In short, I used the Sanity webhooks to notify a serverless function wehn documents changed. On each invocation it fetches the relevant data from the changed documents, fetches related search index objects from Algolia, and then does simple comparison to see what changes need to be made to the index. Because Algolia works best with small objects and I wanted full text search, each “section” of the page is indexed individually but pointing to the page slug.

I prefer this approach for a few reasons.

1. Search results are more relevant for marketing oriented pages that might mention a number of different topics.

2. The index is updated within about 15 seconds of new content being published (even before it’s live, which does lead to edge cases where content and search results are out of sync by a few minutes, but also allows for content tagging without redeploying).

3. There are fewer Algolia API calls—which are relatively expensive—since I am not communicating with Algolia every time I restart my dev server or run a staging build.

4. Only devs making changes to the indexing function need write-access to Algolia via API, which helps prevent accidents or security incidents.

