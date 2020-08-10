user M

SANITY_STUDIO_API_DATASET="development")

Hello again. I still need to clarify a thing with the deployment.I now have runand have renamed the .env.production to .env.productiontemp (and have in both files. I have been under the impression that when I run, it is deployed only to the development side. But now when I switch to the production dataset with the "spaces" functionality, I can see also there all the new document types and objects etc (not any content though, because we have not put any content there yet). Is this the way it is supposed to work? I thought the idea was to deploy new things first to staging and then to production.So now I am wondering, after we take the production dataset to use for real and I make a change in the studio code and doto staging, can I break something in the production site if it is automatically reflected there as well? If I e.g. change the name of some property or remove some object from a document type or something.What exactly differs when I deploy to staging/production datasets (if not the documents types, objects and models etc defined in the studio code)?