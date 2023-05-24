collection

Hey everyone,I'm wondering if there is a way to populate a list of predefined strings based on the value of another field in the same document?Basically what I'm hoping the achieve is this. I have adocument that referencesand thecan conditionally have sub-categories which are just added as string tags. I was hoping to be able to add aand be able to give it a sub-category based on the ones already defined in the. I've been able to get it so the editor can just type in a category and it will be invalid unless it matches one already defined in the sub-categories field but this seems a bit hacky. Any advice on how best to achieve this? Perhaps custom input component?