Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

How to populate a list of predefined strings based on another field in the same document

2 replies
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Hey everyone,
I'm wondering if there is a way to populate a list of predefined strings based on the value of another field in the same document?

Basically what I'm hoping the achieve is this. I have a 
collection
document that references 
products
and the 
collection
can conditionally have sub-categories which are just added as string tags. I was hoping to be able to add a 
product
and be able to give it a sub-category based on the ones already defined in the 
collection
. I've been able to get it so the editor can just type in a category and it will be invalid unless it matches one already defined in the sub-categories field but this seems a bit hacky. Any advice on how best to achieve this? Perhaps custom input component?
May 24, 2023, 6:29 AM
Nevermind. Figured out a solution myself using a custom input component as suspected 🙂
May 24, 2023, 12:11 PM
For anyone that’s also looking for how to do this, here is an example.
May 24, 2023, 7:20 PM

Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale

Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.