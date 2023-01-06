How to port a custom tool from v2 to v3 in Sanity.io

<SanityDefaultPreview>

import React from "react"; import { Card, Box } from "@sanity/ui"; import { SanityDefaultPreview } from "sanity"; export default ({document})=>{ return ( <Box paddingX={2} as="li"> <Card padding={2} radius={2} > <SanityDefaultPreview layout={"default"} title={document.title} subtitle={document.subtitle} /> </Card> </Box> ); }

I have found a solution usingwhich gives me the desired result, albeit with a little more boilerplate required as I have to provide title and subtitle explicitly rather than relying on the preview definition in the document's schema (unless I am missing something here).