Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

How to port a custom tool from v2 to v3 in Sanity.io

9 replies
Last updated: Jan 6, 2023
HiI'm trying to port a custom tool from v2 to v3, and it uses the 
&lt;SanityPreview&gt;
component. Where do I get this from in v3?

import React from "react";
import { SanityPreview } from "@sanity/base/preview";
import { Card, Box } from "@sanity/ui";

export default ({document, schemaType,})=&gt;{
  const documentId = document._id;

  return (
    &lt;Box paddingX={2} as="li"&gt;
      &lt;Card
        state={{ selectedDocumentId: documentId }}
        padding={2}
        radius={2}
      &gt;
        &lt;SanityPreview layout="default" value={document} type={schemaType} /&gt;
      &lt;/Card&gt;
    &lt;/Box&gt;
  );
}
Jan 6, 2023, 1:15 AM
Are you using next js?
Jan 6, 2023, 2:18 AM
No, this is a sanity studio tool.&lt;SanityPreview&gt; is a react component that should return the same thing that is uses as a document list item in the deskTool.
Jan 6, 2023, 2:24 AM
Jan 6, 2023, 2:32 AM
Looks like you need a 
defineConfig
object and run sanity build.
Jan 6, 2023, 2:33 AM
No this is not relevant.
Jan 6, 2023, 2:34 AM
// Single workspace configuration

import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {deskTool} from 'sanity/desk'
import {schemaTypes} from './schemas'

export default defineConfig({
  projectId: '&lt;projectId&gt;',
	dataset: 'production',
  plugins: [deskTool()],
  schema: {
	  types: schemaTypes,
  },
})
Jan 6, 2023, 2:36 AM
Jan 6, 2023, 2:53 AM
Jan 6, 2023, 3:04 AM
I have found a solution using 
&lt;SanityDefaultPreview&gt;
which gives me the desired result, albeit with a little more boilerplate required as I have to provide title and subtitle explicitly rather than relying on the preview definition in the document's schema (unless I am missing something here).

import React from "react";
import { Card, Box } from "@sanity/ui";
import { SanityDefaultPreview } from "sanity";

export default ({document})=&gt;{

  return (
    &lt;Box paddingX={2} as="li"&gt;
      &lt;Card
        padding={2}
        radius={2}
      &gt;
        &lt;SanityDefaultPreview  layout={"default"} title={document.title} subtitle={document.subtitle} /&gt;
      &lt;/Card&gt;
    &lt;/Box&gt;
  );
}
Jan 6, 2023, 3:27 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Best practices for modeling and querying recursively nested documents in Sanity.io.Dec 5, 2022
Discussion of filtering related documents in a dynamic filter for an array of references in Sanity.ioDec 23, 2022
Converting comma-separated string to multiple tags in SanityDec 29, 2022
Modeling a "scroll to div" link in Sanity.io using a custom string component and a dropdown menu.Jan 13, 2023
Discussing the categorization of landing pages and how to approach modeling for an app-like project in Sanity.Apr 3, 2023
Discussion on how to create a search function in a custom movie app using Next.js and Sanity.io.Nov 29, 2022
Filtering an array of linked events based on date in a Groq queryJan 6, 2023
Groq query to exclude items from an array within a document type in SanityJan 30, 2023
Querying and dereferencing documents with arrays and references in Sanity.ioMar 14, 2023
Querying nested arrays in GROQ for filtering resultsApr 20, 2023

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.