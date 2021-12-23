How to put a Table in Block Content
user Yis there a way to put a table in block content?
Dec 23, 2021, 7:20 PM
Similar to this
Dec 23, 2021, 7:20 PM
There is this table plugin that you can use to add tables to the Portable Text Editor, but the drawback is that the cells themselves don't support rich text (I.e. you'll only be able to input a plain string).
Dec 23, 2021, 7:36 PM
What is defined as "rich text"? I only plan on putting content like the screenshot above shows
Dec 23, 2021, 8:39 PM
Also, how would you add that to the
blockContenttype?
Dec 23, 2021, 8:39 PM
Adding custom blocks is pretty simple. Just add the type to your existing block content array. More on that here . If you want to add color/bold/italics or things along those lines that plugin does not support it.
Dec 23, 2021, 8:43 PM
Might be a stupid question but what is the difference between
type: "block"and
type: "blockContent"?
Dec 23, 2021, 9:14 PM
When I have
I get this in my local for an item that I haven't added any content to
{ name: "body", title: "Body", type: "array", of: [ { type: "blockContent", }, { type: "table", }, ], validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), },
Dec 23, 2021, 9:21 PM
And then for a post that I already had
blockContentin, it looks like this
Dec 23, 2021, 9:22 PM
No, that's a super common question!
blockContentis a reusable type that people define themselves that contains your array of blocks. Something like this:
The
export default { name: 'blockContent', title: 'Block Content', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'block' } ] }
blockschema type is the basic type that comes in the Studio. It's the type that you add to an array, like in the example above.
Dec 23, 2021, 9:22 PM
You may have to wrap your table in an object to get it to behave properly with block content.
Dec 23, 2021, 9:23 PM
I didn't even realize I had this 😅
Dec 23, 2021, 9:24 PM
Ok, just tested it. I had to wrap my table in an object:
Buuuut: it looks like you have to
{ name: 'table', title: 'Table', type: 'object', fields: [ {name: 'table', type: 'table'} ] },
customize the preview of the table object to get it to show as a table outside of the edit modal.
Dec 23, 2021, 9:37 PM
I'll play around with it this afternoon to see if I can hack one together.
Dec 23, 2021, 9:38 PM
No worries, I decided not to go the table route as that plugin does not support header rows nor does copy and paste work in it... I put together a table that is 3 columns by 36 rows and did not want to type that all out again 😢
Dec 23, 2021, 9:39 PM
