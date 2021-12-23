Skip to content
How to put a Table in Block Content

14 replies
Last updated: Dec 23, 2021
user S
or
user Y
is there a way to put a table in block content?
Dec 23, 2021, 7:20 PM
Similar to this
Dec 23, 2021, 7:20 PM
There is this table plugin that you can use to add tables to the Portable Text Editor, but the drawback is that the cells themselves don't support rich text (I.e. you'll only be able to input a plain string).
Dec 23, 2021, 7:36 PM
What is defined as "rich text"? I only plan on putting content like the screenshot above shows
Dec 23, 2021, 8:39 PM
Also, how would you add that to the 
blockContent
type?
Dec 23, 2021, 8:39 PM
Adding custom blocks is pretty simple. Just add the type to your existing block content array. More on that here . If you want to add color/bold/italics or things along those lines that plugin does not support it.
Dec 23, 2021, 8:43 PM
Might be a stupid question but what is the difference between 
type: "block"
and 
type: "blockContent"
?
Dec 23, 2021, 9:14 PM
When I have
{
      name: "body",
      title: "Body",
      type: "array",
      of: [
        {
          type: "blockContent",
        },
        {
          type: "table",
        },
      ],
      validation: (Rule) =&gt; Rule.required(),
    },
I get this in my local for an item that I haven't added any content to
Dec 23, 2021, 9:21 PM
And then for a post that I already had 
blockContent
in, it looks like this
Dec 23, 2021, 9:22 PM
No, that's a super common question! 
blockContent
is a reusable type that people define themselves that contains your array of blocks. Something like this:
export default {
  name: 'blockContent',
  title: 'Block Content',
  type: 'array',
  of: [
    {
      type: 'block'
    }
  ]
}
The 
block
schema type is the basic type that comes in the Studio. It's the type that you add to an array, like in the example above.
Dec 23, 2021, 9:22 PM
You may have to wrap your table in an object to get it to behave properly with block content.
Dec 23, 2021, 9:23 PM
I didn't even realize I had this 😅
Dec 23, 2021, 9:24 PM
Ok, just tested it. I had to wrap my table in an object:
{
      name: 'table',
      title: 'Table',
      type: 'object',
      fields: [
        {name: 'table', type: 'table'}
      ]
    },
Buuuut: it looks like you have to
customize the preview of the table object to get it to show as a table outside of the edit modal.
Dec 23, 2021, 9:37 PM
I'll play around with it this afternoon to see if I can hack one together.
Dec 23, 2021, 9:38 PM
No worries, I decided not to go the table route as that plugin does not support header rows nor does copy and paste work in it... I put together a table that is 3 columns by 36 rows and did not want to type that all out again 😢
Dec 23, 2021, 9:39 PM

