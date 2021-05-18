How to refer to another field in another schema in Sanity.io

export default { name: 'referExample', title: 'A reference to another field in another schema', description: 'For example, to show an address on this page but have it editable on another document', type: 'document', { name: 'address', title: 'Address', type: 'text', readOnly: true, initialValue: REF_TO_FIELD_ID_OR_SOMETHING, // this would somehow reference the 'address' field from the 'settings' page description: 'This field is set on the settings page', }, ], };