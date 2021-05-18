How to refer to another field in another schema in Sanity.io
Last updated: May 18, 2021
Is it possible to refer to another field in another schema? For example;
export default { name: 'referExample', title: 'A reference to another field in another schema', description: 'For example, to show an address on this page but have it editable on another document', type: 'document', { name: 'address', title: 'Address', type: 'text', readOnly: true, initialValue: REF_TO_FIELD_ID_OR_SOMETHING, // this would somehow reference the 'address' field from the 'settings' page description: 'This field is set on the settings page', }, ], };
May 12, 2021, 9:51 AM
initialValuewould reference a field from another schema, for example an address, and show it here as a
readOnlyfield. This is just for transparency for the client so they can see the address field here too.
May 12, 2021, 9:54 AM
Just a further thought… it would be really cool if these settings could be edited two ways. For example, if I changed the data in the ‘findUs.js’ schema/page, it would update the data from ‘settings.js’ schema/page too
May 12, 2021, 10:57 AM
This could be done with a document Action overriding the document's publish action.
May 12, 2021, 12:10 PM
As for your original question, I think you might want to make an custom input--that will give you the flexibility that you need.
May 12, 2021, 12:13 PM
Hi User. Here’s an effort to get you started, though I can’t promise it’s the best approach to this. It also does not perform the update in reverse. There are two document types:
chrish.jsand
chrishResource.js.
// chrishResource.js export default { name: 'chrishResource', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'address', title: 'Address', type: 'text', }, ], };
The query you set in useEffect would dictate what address you get back.
// chrish.js import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react'; import PatchEvent, { set } from 'part:@sanity/form-builder/patch-event'; import FormField from 'part:@sanity/components/formfields/default'; import { TextArea } from '@sanity/ui'; import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client'; const client = sanityClient.withConfig({ apiVersion: '2021-05-13' }); const AddressInput = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => { const { type, onChange } = props; const [address, setAddress] = useState(); useEffect(() => { client.fetch(`*[_type == 'chrishResource'][0].address`).then((res) => setAddress(res)); }, []); return ( <FormField label={type.title} description={type.description}> <TextArea ref={ref} value={address ?? ''} readOnly rows={type.rows} onChange={(event) => { onChange(PatchEvent.from(set(event.target.value))); }} /> </FormField> ); }); AddressInput.displayName = 'AddressInput'; export default { name: 'referExample', title: 'A reference to another field in another schema', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'string', }, { name: 'address', title: 'Address', type: 'text', rows: 4, inputComponent: AddressInput, description: 'This field is set on the settings page', }, ], };
May 13, 2021, 8:16 PM
Hey
user Athanks so much for your reply. I didn’t see this until now but this is really helpful 🙂
May 18, 2021, 10:04 AM
