How to reference a schema from a schema in Sanity.io
Feb 3, 2024
Does anyone know how you reference a schema from a schema? (i.e. self-referencing).
If a section can have children and one type of child can again be a [nested] section, how do you do that in the schema without creating a circular reference? Is this the right way?
export default defineType({ name: "section", title: "Section", type: "object", fields: [ defineField({ type: "array", name: "blocks", title: "Content", of: [ defineArrayMember(codeBlock), // <-- You can't do this with section because of circular reference defineArrayMember({ // <-- SO is this what you're supposed to do? name: "section", title: "Section", type: "section", }), ], }), ], });
Feb 3, 2024, 5:16 PM
This works :
Some things to consider though:
export default defineConfig({ // ...other config schema: { types: [ defineType({ name: 'codeBlock', type: 'object', fields: [ defineField({ name: 'language', type: 'string', }), defineField({ name: 'code', type: 'text', }), ], }), defineType({ name: 'blocks', type: 'array', of: [ defineArrayMember({ type: 'section', }), defineArrayMember({ type: 'codeBlock', }), ], }), defineType({ name: 'section', type: 'object', fields: [ defineField({ name: 'blocks', type: 'blocks', }), ], }), defineType({ name: 'post', type: 'document', title: 'Post', fields: [ defineField({ name: 'title', type: 'string', }), defineField({ name: 'content', type: 'blocks', }), ], }), ], }, })
• You can’t have “arrays-in-array”, so you’ll have to wrap them in an object to nest
• You can’t mix object types with primitive type in an array (e.g.
type: 'reference'and a
type: string')• Nested structures, and especially “infinite” nested structures can be a bit of an anti-pattern:
◦ It’s easy to blow up the
unique attribute count ◦ It can be a bit unruly to query
Feb 3, 2024, 5:37 PM
Thanks
Feb 3, 2024, 5:39 PM
