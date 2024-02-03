How to reference a schema from a schema in Sanity.io

export default defineType({ name: "section", title: "Section", type: "object", fields: [ defineField({ type: "array", name: "blocks", title: "Content", of: [ defineArrayMember(codeBlock), // <-- You can't do this with section because of circular reference defineArrayMember({ // <-- SO is this what you're supposed to do? name: "section", title: "Section", type: "section", }), ], }), ], });

Does anyone know how you reference a schema from a schema? (i.e. self-referencing).If a section can have children and one type of child can again be a [nested] section, how do you do that in the schema without creating a circular reference? Is this the right way?