Anybody know how to remove the "Create New Document" action (the + icon) from a document list. I've got a structure like this: Programs > By Department > Departments > Programs. I'm not sure I want editors to being to create Departments or Programs from this particular part of the desk structure, but I do want them to be able to create new documents from the main "Create" new document button in the Studio and also if they're under the main Department and/or Programs list, but not from these filtered lists. I'm also not sure that content editors wouldn't want to be able to create new documents in this context, but I'm curious nonetheless. Thanks.