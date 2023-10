How to render a custom component for a document list in Sanity.io

S.list() .title('Content') .items([ S.listItem().title('Page tree').child( S.component(CustomComponent).id('CustomComponent').title('Custom component'), ), ...

<IntentLink />

usePaneRouter

S.component(CustomComponent).id('CustomComponent').title('Custom component').child(S.document().schemaType('typeA')),

typeA

typeB

documentList

Hi all. I have a question about editing a document in a new pane from a custom component. I have setup the custom component in the following (simplified) desk structure:In this view I have a listening query for a set of documents and want to render those as buttons with links to open the target document in a new pane.I have tried:from• The same approach as is done in Documents Pane plugin • The same approach as is done in Document internationalization plugin I keep getting a warning that the desk structure child was not found, but I cannot (or do not know how to) express a specific document type as a child of the structure, as it can be multiple types. This works:but only (correctly) for a document ofand notI want similar behaviour for panes as is done in theDoes anyone have experience doing this and/or can help with this? Thanks!