*[_type == 'article'][[title, publicdescription, pt::text(body), source] match "Times of India"]

will look for an operand in an array or path . It won’t work in your case as title, publicdescription, source, etc. are probably not arrays but string fields.is a text search operator and would be the operator I would use here. The array traversal might cause an issue so I would use the pt::text() function to return a string instead of traversing through body[] and children[]: