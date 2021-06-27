/product/variant-a

/product

react-router

🤞

I'm now wondering what's the best practice on Gatsby should I wish to render a page for my product variant. I don't want the page component to change but i only want to update certain fields. E.g. Price. I'd also like to navigate to a new route e.g.fromI used do this in react a couple years ago with? I remember passing the props and then setting the state on the component with the new props or something along those lines. However with Gatsby im not sure what should be the approach. I pinged on the Gatsby discord but havent received a reply so I'm trying my luck here