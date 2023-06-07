export default { name: 'blockContent', title: 'Content', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'block', }, { type: 'image', fields: [ { name: 'position', title: 'Position', type: 'string', options: { list: [ {title: 'Default', value: 'default'}, {title: 'Left', value: 'left'}, {title: 'Right', value: 'right'}, ], }, }, { name: 'alt', title: 'Alternative text', type: 'localeString' }, ], }, ] }

position

position

Hello. I have an image block that includes some fields, added to portable text:With this setup, the title in the image preview is showing thestring instead of the filename. How can I show the filename instead? Also, is there any way of having one of thelist items as the pre-selected default?