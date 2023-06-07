Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

How to show the filename instead of position in an image block in Sanity.io

2 replies
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Hello. I have an image block that includes some fields, added to portable text:
export default {
  name: 'blockContent',
  title: 'Content',
  type: 'array',
  of: [
    {
      type: 'block',
    },
    {
      type: 'image',
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'position',
          title: 'Position',
          type: 'string',
          options: {
            list: [
              {title: 'Default', value: 'default'},
              {title: 'Left', value: 'left'},
              {title: 'Right', value: 'right'},
            ],
          },
        },
        {
          name: 'alt',
          title: 'Alternative text',
          type: 'localeString'
        },
      ],
    },
  ]
}
With this setup, the title in the image preview is showing the 
position
string instead of the filename. How can I show the filename instead?Also, is there any way of having one of the 
position
list items as the pre-selected default?
Jun 7, 2023, 4:48 PM
Hi
user E
. To show the filename, you can use a preview (as a sibling to the 
fields
array in your schema) that specifies a 
title
of 
asset.originalFilename
. To set a 
position
as a default (in this case, using the value in your list of 
'default'
, but this could be anything), you can use the 
initialValue
prop on the schema . Both are reflected below:

{
  type: 'image',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'position',
      title: 'Position',
      type: 'string',
      options: {
        list: [
          {title: 'Default', value: 'default'},
          {title: 'Left', value: 'left'},
          {title: 'Right', value: 'right'},
        ],
      },
      initialValue: 'default',
    },
    {
      name: 'alt',
      title: 'Alternative text',
      type: 'localeString'
    },
  ],
  preview: {
    select: {
      title: 'asset.originalFilename',
    },
  },
},
Jun 7, 2023, 5:05 PM
By using the title for the preview the image disappeared, but I added it back with 
media: 'asset'
. Thanks for your help!
Jun 7, 2023, 7:01 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.