*[_type == "company"] | order(name asc)

Is there still no way to sort a list by lowercase, in GROQ? I’ve found some topics on this but they date back to 2018 and 2019. I have a list of companies where some are only uppercase and it messes with the order in which they should be presented. I would rather not do a second sorting in code.This returns everything in order but everything uppercase is < lowercase. So companies whose name is an abbreviation (with all capital letters) is placed in front of companies with an “actual name”.