How to Style a Custom Input Component?

Last updated: Jan 15, 2021

What is the best way to style a custom input component? Can I use something like BASEUI or even styled components? The example in the docs is just using normal css?

Jan 15, 2021, 5:25 AM

We're working on improving this story right now, actually! https://www.sanity.io/blog/streamline-your-studio-development-with-sanity-ui
We're still missing some reusable building blocks, but this is at least the
direction we're going.

Jan 15, 2021, 5:27 AM

