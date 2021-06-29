How to use GROQ to Write Loops

*[_type == "internalCustomers" && '<mailto:myMail@mail.com|myMail@mail.com>' in users[]->email]{ "totalHours": tasks[].tasks[], }

"totalHours": tasks[].tasks->usedTime, "totalHours": tasks[].tasks[]->usedTime, "totalHours": tasks[].tasks[]->.usedTime, "totalHours": tasks[].tasks.usedTime,

I'm trying to use GROQ to save me writing some loops in the front end.I have an array of tasks, in this array there is a property named "usedTime" indicating how long has been spent on a task, only some of the tasks have this value.The result I'm after is one array (one dimentional) containing the usedTime data, I can handle null values in my front end but if sanity supports omitting them that would be awesomeAttached is the result of the queryI know my naming work needs improvingI've tried several methodsAll my attempts return "null"Any idea on how I can achive this?