I see... I tested now and confirm the behavior you're saying. If I have two fields in the parent document called 'heading' and 'heading2', then the slug generation button in the 'heading2' object would get the 'title' string from the 'heading' object.

Is there no way around this behavior? If not, isn't this really a bug? When creating an object, the functionality of that object shouldn't be concerned about what name it is given when used. And in my case it's used in an array, so it cannot know what index number it has or if there are other objects of the same type in the array.

