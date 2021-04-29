How to Use the Title String of the HeadingBlock As the Slug Source
Y
I have a "page" document which contains both a "title" string and an array of objects, one of which I'm calling "headingBlock". The object also has a "title" string and a slug, and I want to use the "title" string of the object as the slug source. But I can only get it to use the document title string as source, not the title string of the "headingBlock" object that the slug is a part of (sorry for the confusing description). Any idea what to set the slug source to?
Y
I see... I tested now and confirm the behavior you're saying. If I have two fields in the parent document called 'heading' and 'heading2', then the slug generation button in the 'heading2' object would get the 'title' string from the 'heading' object.
Is there no way around this behavior? If not, isn't this really a bug? When creating an object, the functionality of that object shouldn't be concerned about what name it is given when used. And in my case it's used in an array, so it cannot know what index number it has or if there are other objects of the same type in the array.
R
I definitely see your point there. An object should be able to operate without any awareness of what it’s contained within. I wonder if there’s a way you can dynamically set it so that you can sort of avoid this?
G
options.sourcecan be a function. Does this achieve what you’re after?
{ name: 'slug', title: 'Slug', type: 'slug', options: { source: (_, { parent: { title } }) => title, maxLength: 96, }, },
Y
Ah, so awesome! Worked like a charm! Can you elaborate a little on what that statement actually does?
G
Great! Yes, sorry I didn’t to start with. As a function, slug can take two parameters :
docand
options. We don’t need
docin this case so convention is to use an underscore to represent it.
{ parent: { title } }is destructuring `options`; the function could just as well be written:
or
source: (doc, options) => { const { parent } = options const { title } = parent return title }
source: function(doc, options) { return options.parent.title }
R
G
Y
